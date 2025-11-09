Parth Pawar land row: 'Random' accusations raised in poll season; truth will surface soon, says Ajit

Forced to do the firefighting to defend his son in a controversial land deal, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Sunday wondered how a document can be registered without a ''transaction of one rupee'' and sought to link the allegations with elections to local bodies. He reiterated that the ongoing inquiry will reveal the truth about the land deal to the public.

The sale of 40 acres of land in Pune's upscale Mundhwa area for Rs 300 crore to a company in which Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is a majority partner is under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities and a lack of requisite clearances. Opposition leaders alleged that the market value of the land was Rs 1,800 crore.

''Earlier too, allegations of (irregularities of) Rs 70,000 crore were raised against me; it's been 15 to 16 years since then. Whenever there are elections, multiple accusations are made against us. We try to work transparently, but as soon as we do, people start digging up and alleging against random land deals,'' Pawar told reporters at Baramati in Pune district.

Elections to various local bodies in the state are scheduled to be held on December 2.

Pawar said he had already clarified his position on various ongoing issues over the past few days. ''An inquiry has begun, and the truth will soon come before the public. I still don't understand how a document can be registered without even a transaction of one rupee? We'll know within a month why the person who carried out this registration actually did it,'' the NCP leader said.

He further said Chief Minister Fadnavis has appointed the inquiry committee.

The NCP chief appealed to authorities to take appropriate action if his close associates or relatives invoke his name and make any statements that violate the rules.

''Even if my close workers or relatives use my name and say something, if it's not as per the rules, the officials concerned must act on it,'' he added.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against signatories and vendors regarding the land deal involving Amadea Enterprises. However, the name of Parth Pawar has not been included in the police case, though his relative, who is a partner in the firm, has been booked. The accused named in the FIR lodged by the Inspector General of Registrar's office include Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani (who represented the 272 'owners' of the land through the power of attorney), and sub-registrar R B Taru for alleged misappropriation and cheating.

Facing flak, Pawar had announced that the sale deed executed by Parth's firm had been scrapped. According to officials, the company will have to pay double the stamp duty, which comes to Rs 42 crore, to get the transaction cancelled.

Pawar had claimed Parth was unaware that the land purchased by the entity belonged to the government. The NCP chief took stock of the preparations for the local body polls on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)