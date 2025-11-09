Left Menu

Tripura CM holds meeting with state BJP leaders

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday held a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, here.The development came a day after the CMs meeting with Tipra Motha Party TMP supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on the implementation of the Tiprasa accord signed for the development of the indigenous people in February last year.We had a meeting on organisation as the general elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council TTAADC and civic bodies are approaching.

Updated: 09-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 20:14 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday held a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including state party president Rajib Bhattacharjee, here.

The development came a day after the CM's meeting with Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on the implementation of the Tiprasa accord signed for the development of the indigenous people in February last year.

''We had a meeting on organisation as the general elections in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and civic bodies are approaching. The party leaders discussed how to enhance the organisation,'' Saha told reporters after the meeting.

The CM, however, ruled out any discussion on the party's state unit president as the incumbent Rajib Bhattacharjee's three-year tenure had already been completed long ago and alliance with the TMP.

''Since the election to the tribal council will be held early next year, the party leaders were asked to assess the organisation at the booth level in all the 20 ST reserved Assembly constituencies. Once the exercise is over, the party will take up necessary activities to strengthen the organisation further,'' a senior BJP leader said.

He added that the party has already engaged observers for all 28 seats of TTAADC currently governed by BJP's ally TMP to check the organisational strength.

The elections to the tribal council are due early next year.

