Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that a drugs racket, allegedly operating with the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, was targeting Hindu minor girls, kidnapping and assaulting them in the Old City here.Addressing a press conference, he said the gang lures Hindu girls, under the pretext of celebrations, gives them chocolates laced with drugs to create dependency, and later abducts and assaults them.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 21:25 IST
Drugs racket targeting Hindu minor girls in Hyderabad’s Old City: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday alleged that a drugs racket, allegedly operating with the "support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM", was targeting Hindu minor girls, kidnapping and assaulting them in the Old City here.

Addressing a press conference, he said the gang lures Hindu girls, under the pretext of celebrations, gives them chocolates laced with drugs to create dependency, and later abducts and assaults them. He accused the state government of ''ignoring'' the issue under pressure from Majlis (AIMIM).

There was no immediate response from the Congress or AIMIM.

"... when the girls' parents complained to the police, no investigation was done. The girl was subsequently returned home and the case was closed," Kumar alleged.

He cited another incident, where a 16 year old girl was "taken away" at night by a gang. Though, she was later dropped near a police station. The girl, now addicted to drugs, behaves erratically, and CCTV footage shows her being taken again by a local man named Adil.

According to Kumar, the girl has reportedly stated that many other minor girls were also forcibly given drugs, assaulted, filmed, and blackmailed with threats to upload videos and images online.

There are many such cases in the Old City, including families who migrated from West Bengal decades ago.

He said even though FIRs are being registered, they are later closed without arrests. Local Majlis leaders allegedly intervene at police stations to take the suspects away and admonish families.

"What does Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who promised to make the state free of drugs, have to say about this? While Prime Minister Modi is taking forward to make India drug free, is Revanth Reddy trying to turn Telangana into a state filled with intoxication?" he asked.

The Union Minister demanded the Congress government deploy police teams and punish the masterminds behind the drugs racket.

"Otherwise, the BJP itself will intervene. The BJP will organise Hindu protection squads in the Old City and conduct marches. If necessary, I myself will step into the Old City. We will protect Hindus and their children. If law and order problems arise, the Chief Minister alone will be responsible," Sanjay Kumar said.

If the CM does not respond immediately, then under the law, central forces will have to be deployed in the Old City, Sanjay Kumar added.

