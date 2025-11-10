"Morning shows the day": BJP's Guru Prakash Paswan confident of NDA's sweeping victory in Bihar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan on Monday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority. "Voting is going to be held on 122 seats, including the Seemanchal region, tomorrow. Morning shows the day. We are confident that just like there was a bumper voting (turnout) in the first phase, we will get bumper blessings in tomorrow's voting too. On November 14, NDA is going to form the government with 2/3rd majority," Paswan told ANI.

In the first phase, polling was held in 121 seats across 18 districts. Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11.

These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. Meanwhile, Nawada, Banka, and Supaul will each witness contests on five seats. Kaimur, Jamui, and Kishanganj have four seats each, Jehanabad has three, followed by two assembly seats in Arwal, and one in Sheohar district.

Of these 122 assembly constituencies, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five. Compared to the 2015 elections, the BJP's tally in these constituencies dropped to 36, while the grand alliance, comprising JD(U), RJD, and Congress, won 80 seats. In the second phase of the 2025 assembly polls, the NDA will face a major challenge in maintaining its dominance, particularly in its northern Bihar strongholds, including East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, and Sitamarhi districts, where the ruling alliance currently holds sway over 30 assembly seats.

The phase will also decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). In the second phase, a total of 1,302 candidates are in the fight, 136 (about 10 per cent) of whom are women. Polling will be held in 45,399 centres, and the number of eligible electors is 3.70 crore, 1.95 crore men and 1.74 crore women.

The NDA comprises the BJP, JD(U), HAMS, LJP (RV), and other parties, and is seeking to retain power for a second term. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress, RJD, left parties, and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is looking to regain power. Jan Suraaj, which made a debut in the electoral fray, is contesting in more than 200 constituencies on its own.

The results for the legislative assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)