BJP targets Karnataka govt after airport namaz video goes viral

A viral video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering namaz Islamic prayer at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in the city has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition BJP taking strong exception to the incident and demanding accountability from the state government.The video shows seucrity personnel nearby observing the prayers.BJP Karnataka unit spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge whether those who performed prayers in a public place had obtained any prior permission as mandated in the recent rule framed by the state government.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:37 IST
A viral video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering 'namaz' (Islamic prayer) at Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in the city has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition BJP taking strong exception to the incident and demanding accountability from the state government.

The video shows seucrity personnel nearby observing the prayers.

BJP Karnataka unit spokesperson Vijay Prasad asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge whether those who performed prayers in a public place had obtained any prior permission as mandated in the recent rule framed by the state government. ''How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon'ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?'' Prasad asked in a post on 'X' on late Saturday night.

''Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?'' Referring to the rules, which the BJP alleged were framed to restrict RSS activities in the state, Prasad said, ''Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana (route march) after obtaining due permission from the concerned authorities, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?'' The BJP spokesperson sought to know whether this does not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

