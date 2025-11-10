Kerala Local Body Elections: Political Strategizing and Alliance Dynamics

Union Minister Suresh Gopi declared that the BJP is witnessing increased public expectations as the Kerala local body elections approach.

Addressing the media about party readiness, Gopi emphasized that not just internal, but public confidence in the BJP has soared. He noted a positive trend even in areas traditionally non-supportive of the party.

In contrast, LDF aims for preparedness, awaiting the finalization of seat-sharing to announce candidates. Meanwhile, UDF progresses with candidate announcements, eyeing the local elections as a precursor to the 2026 Assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)