Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded a roadshow on Monday to bolster support for BJP candidate Anita Jain in the Shalimar Bagh B ward for the imminent MCD bypolls.

Highlighting the significance of winning all 12 contested wards, Gupta critiqued previous administrations' focus on politics over development, pledging a commitment to public service and cleanliness across Delhi's wards.

In this electoral tussle, the BJP has fielded eight women among their contenders, maintaining a stronghold in nine wards. November 10 marks the final date for filing nominations, with AAP and Congress also fielding candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)