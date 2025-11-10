Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a roadshow to support BJP candidate Anita Jain for the Shalimar Bagh B ward in the upcoming MCD bypolls. Gupta emphasized the importance of a BJP victory in the 12 wards and criticized past administrations for neglecting municipal development.
10-11-2025
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded a roadshow on Monday to bolster support for BJP candidate Anita Jain in the Shalimar Bagh B ward for the imminent MCD bypolls.
Highlighting the significance of winning all 12 contested wards, Gupta critiqued previous administrations' focus on politics over development, pledging a commitment to public service and cleanliness across Delhi's wards.
In this electoral tussle, the BJP has fielded eight women among their contenders, maintaining a stronghold in nine wards. November 10 marks the final date for filing nominations, with AAP and Congress also fielding candidates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
