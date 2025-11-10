Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Surge Over Consul's Threatening Remarks

Japan has lodged a complaint against China following a controversial post on social media by China's Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, which included threatening language towards Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The United States also characterized the comments as threatening, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions.

Japan escalated diplomatic tensions with China on Monday, reacting strongly to inflammatory comments made by China's Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian.

The contentious post, shared on the social media platform X, featured threatening remarks directed at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, prompting the U.S. to label the statement as menacing.

Japan's foreign ministry and its embassy in China have registered formal protests and demanded the post's removal, highlighting the diplomatic strain between the two nations.

