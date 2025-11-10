Stalin's Bold Stand: DMK, Unyielding Against Political Challenges

In a fiery address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a vehement critique against the opposition AIADMK, declaring that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would remain an indomitable force, despite ongoing political maneuvers to undermine it. At a wedding ceremony for Srirangam MLA Palaniyandi's son, Stalin underscored that the DMK extends beyond a mere political party, embodying a movement rooted in sacrifice, struggle, and a profound connection with the people.

Chief Minister Stalin articulated, "The DMK transcends a political entity; it is a relentless movement. Regardless of political power, our commitment does not waver. Initiatives like 'Udanpirappe Va' highlight the contentment of our cadres, fueling my resolve." Critiquing AIADMK, he said, "Opposition attempts using IT Department, CBI, and SIR to destabilize us will fail. The DMK's steadiness in Tamil Nadu is unassailable."

Stalin noted, "DMK has officially petitioned the Supreme Court against SIR. AIADMK, initially supportive, has now aligned with our stance, revealing their political machinations." Concluding sharply, he depicted AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami as compliant to directives from Delhi. Expressing unwavering confidence, the Chief Minister reiterated that no scheme could dismantle DMK.

