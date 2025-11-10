Kremlin Reaffirms Lavrov’s Role Amidst Speculation

The Kremlin has reaffirmed Sergei Lavrov's status as Russia's Foreign Minister, dismissing rumors of his diminished standing with President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat known for his strong negotiating skills, was notably absent from a significant Kremlin meeting last week.

Despite this absence and the decision to send another representative to the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa—a role Lavrov has historically fulfilled—the Kremlin insists he remains actively involved in his duties. This clarification follows speculation fueled by Lavrov missing these key events.

The Kremlin's announcement also follows a stalled summit plan between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, adding to the intrigue about Lavrov's current political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)