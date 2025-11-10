Kremlin Reaffirms Lavrov’s Role Amidst Speculation
The Kremlin dismissed rumors regarding Sergei Lavrov's standing with President Vladimir Putin. Despite Lavrov's absence from key events, the Kremlin affirmed his active role as Russia's Foreign Minister. Lavrov's exclusion from the G20 summit fueled speculation, further intensified by paused Russia-Trump summit plans.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin has reaffirmed Sergei Lavrov's status as Russia's Foreign Minister, dismissing rumors of his diminished standing with President Vladimir Putin. Lavrov, a seasoned diplomat known for his strong negotiating skills, was notably absent from a significant Kremlin meeting last week.
Despite this absence and the decision to send another representative to the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa—a role Lavrov has historically fulfilled—the Kremlin insists he remains actively involved in his duties. This clarification follows speculation fueled by Lavrov missing these key events.
The Kremlin's announcement also follows a stalled summit plan between Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump, adding to the intrigue about Lavrov's current political influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks
Kremlin Presses for Diplomatic Resolution as Ukraine War Stalls
Putin's Upcoming Visit to India: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Japan and China Over Inflammatory Remarks
Diplomatic Tensions Surge Over Consul's Threatening Remarks