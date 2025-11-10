Kremlin Presses for Diplomatic Resolution as Ukraine War Stalls
The Kremlin emphasized its desire for a swift conclusion to the Ukraine war, expressing frustration at delayed peace talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov pushed back against claims of Russian obstruction, blaming Ukraine and its European allies for the impasse. Face-to-face negotiations have been stalled since July.
The Kremlin expressed on Monday its desire for the Ukraine war to end soon, lamenting stalled efforts for peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged the need for political and diplomatic solutions, but blamed Ukraine for the deadlock in negotiations as no talks have occurred since July 23.
President Donald Trump's remarks last Friday, suggesting an imminent end to the war, prompted Peskov to reiterate Russia's stance. Although Trump has tried to facilitate a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a meeting has been elusive due to location disputes.
Despite Ukraine and its European supporters dismissing Russian claims, Peskov argued that they mistakenly believe victory is achievable through military action. Meanwhile, as the conflict nears its fourth anniversary, Russia controls 19% of Ukraine and advances on key cities.
