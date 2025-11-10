Left Menu

Allegations of Code Violations Erupt in Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik raises concerns about breaches during the 48-hour silence period in the Nuapada Assembly bypoll. He alleges that BJP leaders are unlawfully influencing voters, prompting him to seek Election Commission intervention. Patnaik insists on adherence to electoral norms to maintain poll integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, has raised alarms over alleged violations during the silence period of the Nuapada Assembly bypoll. The bypoll's silence period commenced on Sunday evening, ahead of the polling scheduled for November 11.

In a post on X, Patnaik emphasized that a genuine democracy relies on free and fair elections. He claims violations are occurring in Nuapada during the silence period. According to Patnaik, political leaders from outside are mandated to vacate the constituency, as per Election Commission of India guidelines. However, he alleges that BJP leaders and workers are still present, influencing voters.

Patnaik further asserts that attempts by local Biju Janata Dal leaders to object have resulted in police detainment, suggesting partisan district administration and police actions. He urged the Election Commission to enforce rules, ensuring non-local political figures leave and uphold electoral fairness, thus preserving poll integrity and public trust in democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

