Controversial Honor: Suharto Named National Hero Amidst Protests

In a contentious move, Indonesia has bestowed the title of national hero upon its late President Suharto, a figure infamous for alleged human rights violations and corruption during his 31-year rule. The honor was conferred during a ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, at Jakarta's state palace on Monday.

The decision has fueled outrage among human rights organizations and activists, who argue that it neglects the grievances of those who suffered under Suharto's authoritarian regime. Critics view this recognition as a potentially dangerous precedent of sanitizing Indonesia's past and are urging the government to rescind the honor.

Despite the controversy, supporters point to Suharto's contributions to Indonesia's economic growth. However, with memories of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis still fresh, the national hero title has intensified debates on accountability, historical revisionism, and the current administration's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)