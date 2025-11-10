Left Menu

Controversial Honor: Suharto Named National Hero Amidst Protests

The late President Suharto of Indonesia has been posthumously awarded the title of national hero, sparking controversy due to his authoritarian rule, characterized by human rights abuses and corruption. The accolade, presented by President Prabowo Subianto, has faced backlash from rights groups and pro-democracy activists who fear historical whitewashing.

Updated: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:41 IST
In a contentious move, Indonesia has bestowed the title of national hero upon its late President Suharto, a figure infamous for alleged human rights violations and corruption during his 31-year rule. The honor was conferred during a ceremony led by President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, at Jakarta's state palace on Monday.

The decision has fueled outrage among human rights organizations and activists, who argue that it neglects the grievances of those who suffered under Suharto's authoritarian regime. Critics view this recognition as a potentially dangerous precedent of sanitizing Indonesia's past and are urging the government to rescind the honor.

Despite the controversy, supporters point to Suharto's contributions to Indonesia's economic growth. However, with memories of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis still fresh, the national hero title has intensified debates on accountability, historical revisionism, and the current administration's future trajectory.

