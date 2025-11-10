Trump's Controversial Pardons Stir 2020 Election Debate

President Donald Trump has taken a bold step by pardoning his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, along with others who supported Republican efforts to contest the 2020 election results. This dramatic move was disclosed by a Justice Department official.

The government's pardon attorney, Ed Martin, shared a signed proclamation on social media, detailing the "full, complete, and unconditional'' pardons granted. The list includes conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. Notably, the proclamation specifically excludes Trump from the pardon.

While these presidential pardons apply only to federal offenses and none of the individuals faced federal charges, this action highlights Trump's ongoing attempt to reshape the narrative of his loss to Joe Biden. Inquiries to the White House for comment remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)