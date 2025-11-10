Love Knows No Boundaries: A Historic Same-Sex Wedding in Sundarbans

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee personally congratulated Sundarbans residents Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar on their same-sex marriage, using the moment to emphasize TMC's inclusive stance and critique the BJP's conservative approach toward equality. The felicitations occurred during a local event, underscoring a significant cultural shift.

The wedding, held on November 4, was a bold statement given the absence of legal recognition for same-sex marriages in India. Despite resistance from conventional societal patterns, the couple, both professional dancers, celebrated their love amid hundreds of villagers, challenging traditional norms in the deeply conservative Sundarbans.

Banerjee's intervention was seen as strategic, aimed at cementing TMC's image as a progressive political force for marginalized gender identities. The event highlighted the party's commitment to social inclusivity, while Banerjee's message resonated as a call for broader acceptance statewide, transcending religious, gender, and societal barriers.

