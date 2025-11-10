Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Governance in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, during a recent interaction with Gen Z youth, criticized Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for deteriorating the state's education and healthcare systems. Gandhi emphasized the hope he sees in India's younger generation who value truth and non-violence, envisioning them leading India towards a brighter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:10 IST
During an energetic interaction with Gen Z, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bihar's Nitish Kumar government for dismantling the state's educational and healthcare structures.

In a video shared on X, Gandhi hailed the potential of India's younger generation to drive change, emphasizing their commitment to truth and non-violence.

He condemned the deteriorating academic and health infrastructure in Bihar and called for equal opportunities for marginalized communities as the state heads into the second phase of assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

