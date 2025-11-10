Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Governance in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi, during a recent interaction with Gen Z youth, criticized Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for deteriorating the state's education and healthcare systems. Gandhi emphasized the hope he sees in India's younger generation who value truth and non-violence, envisioning them leading India towards a brighter future.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
During an energetic interaction with Gen Z, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bihar's Nitish Kumar government for dismantling the state's educational and healthcare structures.
In a video shared on X, Gandhi hailed the potential of India's younger generation to drive change, emphasizing their commitment to truth and non-violence.
He condemned the deteriorating academic and health infrastructure in Bihar and called for equal opportunities for marginalized communities as the state heads into the second phase of assembly polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Nitish Kumar
- Bihar
- education
- healthcare
- elections
- Congress
- Gen Z
- politics
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudip Roy Barman's Solo Mission: Congress Goes It Alone in Tripura 2028
Global Headlines: From Oilfield Sanctions to Musical Elections
Nepal Seals Border: Heightened Security During Bihar Elections
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections
Race to the Ballot: Maharashtra's Municipal Elections Heat Up