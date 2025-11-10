Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Governance in Bihar

During an energetic interaction with Gen Z, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bihar's Nitish Kumar government for dismantling the state's educational and healthcare structures.

In a video shared on X, Gandhi hailed the potential of India's younger generation to drive change, emphasizing their commitment to truth and non-violence.

He condemned the deteriorating academic and health infrastructure in Bihar and called for equal opportunities for marginalized communities as the state heads into the second phase of assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)