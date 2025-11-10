Nicolas Sarkozy: From Presidency to Legal Battles

In a significant legal development, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was granted early release from prison by a Paris court, following his recent incarceration for conspiring to raise campaign funds illicitly. Sarkozy, 70, was involved in a five-year saga concerning funds from Libya linked to his 2007 presidential bid.

Although acquitted of corruption and illegal financing charges, his imprisonment marked a rare downfall for the former leader. The public prosecutor recommended release under strict supervision, citing no flight risk, and the court concurred, imposing a strict ban on contact with others involved in the case.

Sarkozy has faced numerous legal challenges since his presidency, including a corruption conviction last year. He was seen participating in the Monday hearing via video link from prison, proclaiming his commitment to proving his innocence while describing prison as a daunting experience.

