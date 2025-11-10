Left Menu

Nicolas Sarkozy: From Presidency to Legal Battles

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been granted early release from jail pending an appeal for his conviction of criminal conspiracy to raise campaign funds from Libya. Despite being acquitted of other charges, he served part of a five-year sentence, facing multiple legal challenges since leaving office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:19 IST
In a significant legal development, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was granted early release from prison by a Paris court, following his recent incarceration for conspiring to raise campaign funds illicitly. Sarkozy, 70, was involved in a five-year saga concerning funds from Libya linked to his 2007 presidential bid.

Although acquitted of corruption and illegal financing charges, his imprisonment marked a rare downfall for the former leader. The public prosecutor recommended release under strict supervision, citing no flight risk, and the court concurred, imposing a strict ban on contact with others involved in the case.

Sarkozy has faced numerous legal challenges since his presidency, including a corruption conviction last year. He was seen participating in the Monday hearing via video link from prison, proclaiming his commitment to proving his innocence while describing prison as a daunting experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

