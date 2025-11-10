Left Menu

Progress Made in Bipartisan Talks to End US Shutdown

Bipartisan discussions in the U.S. Senate regarding the federal shutdown have shown progress. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed optimism as lawmakers work on temporary government reopening and long-term funding bills for several agencies. Thune confirmed these discussions have been positive over the last 24 hours.

In a hopeful development, bipartisan talks aimed at ending the U.S. federal shutdown have made considerable progress, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. On Saturday, Thune noted the positive direction of discussions among Senate lawmakers.

The objective is to temporarily reopen the government and implement three long-term funding bills for various agencies. These efforts demonstrate a collaborative spirit across party lines.

When queried about recent bipartisan discussions, Thune confirmed their constructive nature within the previous 24 hours, signaling a potential breakthrough in resolving the shutdown.

