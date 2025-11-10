Progress Made in Bipartisan Talks to End US Shutdown

In a hopeful development, bipartisan talks aimed at ending the U.S. federal shutdown have made considerable progress, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. On Saturday, Thune noted the positive direction of discussions among Senate lawmakers.

The objective is to temporarily reopen the government and implement three long-term funding bills for various agencies. These efforts demonstrate a collaborative spirit across party lines.

When queried about recent bipartisan discussions, Thune confirmed their constructive nature within the previous 24 hours, signaling a potential breakthrough in resolving the shutdown.

