Progress Made in Bipartisan Talks to End US Shutdown
Bipartisan discussions in the U.S. Senate regarding the federal shutdown have shown progress. Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed optimism as lawmakers work on temporary government reopening and long-term funding bills for several agencies. Thune confirmed these discussions have been positive over the last 24 hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:27 IST
In a hopeful development, bipartisan talks aimed at ending the U.S. federal shutdown have made considerable progress, according to Senate Majority Leader John Thune. On Saturday, Thune noted the positive direction of discussions among Senate lawmakers.
The objective is to temporarily reopen the government and implement three long-term funding bills for various agencies. These efforts demonstrate a collaborative spirit across party lines.
When queried about recent bipartisan discussions, Thune confirmed their constructive nature within the previous 24 hours, signaling a potential breakthrough in resolving the shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- sutdown
- Senaete
- Thune
- bipartisan
- funding
- bills
- government
- positive
- discussions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bipartisan Bill Targets Counterfeit Vapes from China to Protect US Youth
Historic Government Shutdown: Bipartisan Deal Faces Hurdles
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal
Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown
Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown