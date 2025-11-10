Political Tensions Surge Amid Allegations of Murder in Bihar
The Lok Janshakti Party accused RJD supporters of murdering a scheduled caste man and assaulting another family due to voting choices in the Bihar elections. Police suggest the death may have resulted from a familial clash. Investigations continue as political tensions rise.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has accused RJD supporters of murdering a scheduled caste man in Muzaffarpur for not voting for their party, alleging it signals a return to 'jungle raj'.
Police reports, however, suggest the man's death might have been the result of a conflict between two families over a tree-cutting dispute. LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan condemned the incident, terming it an example of electoral rivalry and RJD's frustration over a potential election defeat.
The incident adds to election-related tensions, with accusations of attacks on voters in Gopalganj. Political leaders demand justice as investigations continue, highlighting infighting within political blocs and the charged electoral atmosphere in Bihar.
