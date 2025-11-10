Marco Rubio Joins G7 Meeting to Tackle Global Challenges

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to engage in crucial discussions at the upcoming G7 foreign ministers' meeting in the scenic Niagara region of Canada. This meeting, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, aims to address pressing global issues such as peace in Ukraine and maritime security.

Despite previous struggles to align on strategic approaches regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, G7 nations including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Britain will convene to explore collaborative solutions. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy participated in a G7 leadership meeting, highlighting the growing urgency for international support.

Aside from major geopolitical topics, the agenda will cover security in Haiti and Sudan, and the critical role of global supply chains. Additionally, ministers from several non-G7 countries, such as Australia and Brazil, have received invitations to join this significant diplomatic gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)