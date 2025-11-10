Left Menu

Nepal Seeks International Support for Upcoming Elections

Nepal is seeking logistic support from neighboring countries, especially India, for its upcoming general election. Planning for March 2026, the Election Commission has asked for assistance after previous election-related vehicle losses. The government plans to recruit additional security personnel to ensure election safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Election Commission has announced plans to seek logistical support from neighboring countries, primarily India, for the general election scheduled for March 2026. Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari confirmed that a formal request has been made through diplomatic channels.

India previously assisted in 2022 by providing 200 vehicles, a contribution that's again deemed necessary after many government vehicles were damaged during recent protests. At least 400 vehicles are needed for the upcoming elections, following the destruction during the Gen Z movement.

As preparations intensify, around 120,000 temporary security personnel will be recruited due to current shortages. Previously accommodating over 18 million voters, the commission is also preparing for an additional 200,000 new voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

