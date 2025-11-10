Nepal Seeks International Support for Upcoming Elections

Nepal's Election Commission has announced plans to seek logistical support from neighboring countries, primarily India, for the general election scheduled for March 2026. Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari confirmed that a formal request has been made through diplomatic channels.

India previously assisted in 2022 by providing 200 vehicles, a contribution that's again deemed necessary after many government vehicles were damaged during recent protests. At least 400 vehicles are needed for the upcoming elections, following the destruction during the Gen Z movement.

As preparations intensify, around 120,000 temporary security personnel will be recruited due to current shortages. Previously accommodating over 18 million voters, the commission is also preparing for an additional 200,000 new voters.

