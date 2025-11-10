Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Japan and China's War of Words Over Taiwan

Japan and China are embroiled in a diplomatic standoff after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan, sparking sharp reactions from Beijing. The dispute complicates Japan-China relations and has prompted official objections and demands for clarification and apologies from both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:48 IST
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan and China have entered a heated diplomatic dispute following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks suggesting that a Chinese assault on Taiwan could necessitate Japanese military intervention, labeling it a 'survival-threatening situation'. Beijing responded with strong criticism, accusing Japan of interfering in China's internal affairs.

The contention was amplified by remarks from Chinese Consul General Xue Jian, who issued a provocative message on X, subsequently deleted, criticizing past Japanese comments as blatant interference. Japan, in turn, lodged a strong protest against Xue's statement, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara labeling the comments as 'extremely inappropriate.'

This row marks a potential strain in Japan-China relations under Takaichi's leadership, despite previous cordial interactions. Discussions about Taiwan's independence and potential military support scenarios continue to fuel the diplomatic rift, with China expressing serious objections and warnings about Japan's intentions.

