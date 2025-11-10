BJP Manipur Charts Future and Awaits Key Leadership Visit

The BJP's Manipur unit convened on Monday to map out future strategies, with a focus on strengthening organizational effectiveness. The meeting, led by State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, took place at the Thambal Sanglen headquarters.

The gathering discussed action plans and the anticipated arrival of national leadership, including BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh and North East in-charge Sambit Patra, later in the week.

Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the significance of these visits, expected to focus on government formation, indicating pivotal developments for Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)