Ceasefire Struggles: Kushner Meets Netanyahu Amidst Gaza Tensions

Efforts to advance the Gaza ceasefire deal took a significant turn as U.S. mediators, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Both sides are bracing for the challenging second phase of negotiations, centering on approximately 200 Hamas fighters entrenched in tunnels.

The high-level talks delved into essential matters such as Hamas disarmament, Gaza demilitarization, and initiating an international stabilization force. These discussions are pivotal to ensuring Hamas does not reestablish governance in Gaza, following a two-year conflict.

Though both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce agreement, efforts to resolve the current stalemate continue. The possibility of offering fighters safe passage, in return for disarmament, remains a contentious test case. Regional actors are watchful, awaiting potential UN involvement in the peacekeeping process.

(With inputs from agencies.)