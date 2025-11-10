Left Menu

Ceasefire Struggles: Kushner Meets Netanyahu Amidst Gaza Tensions

U.S. mediators, led by Jared Kushner, met Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to push forward the complex second phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The discussions focused on trapped Hamas fighters, disarming Hamas, and exploring a stabilisation force, amid accusations of breaching the truce by both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:31 IST
Ceasefire Struggles: Kushner Meets Netanyahu Amidst Gaza Tensions

Efforts to advance the Gaza ceasefire deal took a significant turn as U.S. mediators, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, engaged in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Both sides are bracing for the challenging second phase of negotiations, centering on approximately 200 Hamas fighters entrenched in tunnels.

The high-level talks delved into essential matters such as Hamas disarmament, Gaza demilitarization, and initiating an international stabilization force. These discussions are pivotal to ensuring Hamas does not reestablish governance in Gaza, following a two-year conflict.

Though both sides accuse each other of breaching the truce agreement, efforts to resolve the current stalemate continue. The possibility of offering fighters safe passage, in return for disarmament, remains a contentious test case. Regional actors are watchful, awaiting potential UN involvement in the peacekeeping process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

 India
2
A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Governance

A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Gove...

 Angola
3
Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi blast.

Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi...

 India
4
BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025