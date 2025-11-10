Left Menu

Trump Issues Controversial Pardons Amid Electoral Turmoil

Former President Donald Trump has issued pardons for 77 allies involved in attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. This federal pardon, which excludes Trump, intends to rectify national injustices. State-level investigations and charges continue independently across various U.S. states.

In a significant but largely symbolic decision, former President Donald Trump has pardoned 77 allies, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who were accused of attempting to invalidate his 2020 election loss, according to a U.S. Justice Department official.

These pardons, which do not cover any state charges, aim to address what Trump calls a "grave national injustice" and promote national reconciliation. While federal prosecutors dropped charges against the fake electors, investigations at the state level continue across Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

The pardons list includes prominent figures such as Mark Meadows and John Eastman, but notably excludes Trump himself. Despite this, challenges to election results remain a contentious issue, considered by some as foundational to democracy.

