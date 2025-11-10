Left Menu

Nicolas Sarkozy Released Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from jail while he appeals his conviction for conspiring to raise Libyan funds for his 2007 presidential campaign. Sarkozy, who was sentenced on October 21, asserts his innocence and focuses on his appeal. His release includes bans on travel and certain communications.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from prison on Monday after an appeals court decided he could remain free while contesting his conviction related to campaign financing from Libya. Sarkozy was originally sentenced on October 21, following a guilty verdict in September for allegedly conspiring to obtain funds for his 2007 presidential bid from Gaddafi's regime.

Upon his release, Sarkozy expressed determination to fight for the truth. He noted that being imprisoned was a challenging ordeal. The court decided that he was not a flight risk, allowing him to leave prison under the condition of staying in France and avoiding contact with justice ministry officials.

Despite a series of legal challenges following his presidency, including a past conviction for corruption, Sarkozy remains defiant. He maintains his innocence, suggesting his legal troubles are rooted in revenge. His journey from the presidency to facing these serious charges marks a significant reversal of fortune.

