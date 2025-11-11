Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Sector Scandal: $100 Million Kickback Investigated

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating a $100 million kickback scheme in the energy sector, involving the state nuclear power company Energoatom. The scheme allegedly included high-level officials and involved laundering approximately 100 million USD. President Zelenskiy and opposition parties are responding to the ongoing scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:42 IST
Ukraine's Energy Sector Scandal: $100 Million Kickback Investigated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's energy sector is under intense scrutiny after allegations of a $100 million kickback scheme surfaced, implicating the state nuclear power company, Energoatom. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced this probe on Monday, spotlighting a 'high-level criminal organisation' allegedly behind the operation.

The accusations involve senior figures, including a businessman, a former energy minister adviser, Energoatom's security chief, and several others. With Energoatom managing the bulk of Ukraine's electricity supply, the claims have rocked the nation, particularly as it braces for a harsh winter amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for transparency and accountability, urging cooperation with investigators. Meanwhile, political opposition is seizing the moment to challenge the government, although entrenched alliances within Zelenskiy's majority coalition may stymie their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

 United States
2
Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

 Global
4
Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New Era

Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025