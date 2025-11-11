Ukraine's Energy Sector Scandal: $100 Million Kickback Investigated

Ukraine's energy sector is under intense scrutiny after allegations of a $100 million kickback scheme surfaced, implicating the state nuclear power company, Energoatom. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine announced this probe on Monday, spotlighting a 'high-level criminal organisation' allegedly behind the operation.

The accusations involve senior figures, including a businessman, a former energy minister adviser, Energoatom's security chief, and several others. With Energoatom managing the bulk of Ukraine's electricity supply, the claims have rocked the nation, particularly as it braces for a harsh winter amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for transparency and accountability, urging cooperation with investigators. Meanwhile, political opposition is seizing the moment to challenge the government, although entrenched alliances within Zelenskiy's majority coalition may stymie their efforts.

