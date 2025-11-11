Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Economic and Security Move

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the potential consequences if the Supreme Court were to block his use of emergency powers to introduce extensive tariffs. Trump described such a ruling as posing both an economic and national security threat to the United States.

His administration has unveiled a plan to distribute $2,000 payments to citizens in lower and middle-income brackets, funded by the tariff dividends. Additionally, Trump intends to use the remaining proceeds to address the national debt.

The President also claimed responsibility for a recent decline in inflation, asserting that both food and energy prices have decreased since he assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)