Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Economic and Security Move

President Donald Trump warns of an economic and national security threat if the Supreme Court opposes his emergency tariffs. He plans payouts and debt reduction from tariff proceeds, while noting claims of falling inflation, food, and energy prices since his tenure began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:52 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning on Monday regarding the potential consequences if the Supreme Court were to block his use of emergency powers to introduce extensive tariffs. Trump described such a ruling as posing both an economic and national security threat to the United States.

His administration has unveiled a plan to distribute $2,000 payments to citizens in lower and middle-income brackets, funded by the tariff dividends. Additionally, Trump intends to use the remaining proceeds to address the national debt.

The President also claimed responsibility for a recent decline in inflation, asserting that both food and energy prices have decreased since he assumed office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

