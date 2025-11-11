Left Menu

From Rebel to Ruler: Sharaa's Diplomatic Breakthrough

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged support for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa during landmark talks in Washington. Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander, is seeking to remove U.S. sanctions to foster cooperation with the West. His visit underscored a dramatic geopolitical shift in Syria's international relations.

In a historic meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed strong support for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, pledging to aid in Syria's development. Sharaa, once sanctioned by the U.S., is now being repositioned as a moderate leader to heal his war-torn nation.

Sharaa's primary aim was to discuss the removal of stringent U.S. sanctions. However, the U.S. Treasury allowed only an extension of the waiver on the Caesar sanctions. His visit marked the first by a Syrian leader to Washington, highlighting major shifts in Syria's foreign engagements.

Security concerns dominated talks, with Trump initiating diplomatic efforts for a possible Syria-Israel pact, moving away from past militant ties and towards Western alignments. The meetings also touched on cooperation against the Islamic State, reinforcing a new chapter in Syria-U.S. relations.

