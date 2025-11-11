Nuapada By-Election Kicks Off Amid Tight Security

In Odisha, the crucial by-election for the Nuapada assembly seat commenced at 7 am on Tuesday, under the vigilance of security forces.

Voting will end at 5 pm in 311 booths, while it concludes an hour earlier in 47 booths identified as sensitive, including those affected by Left Wing Extremist activities.

The bypoll features 14 candidates, with prominent contenders such as BJD's Snehangini Chhuria, BJP's Jay Dholakia, Congress' Ghasiram Majhi, and Samajwadi Party's Ramakanta Hati, following the death of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, represented by his son in the BJP.

