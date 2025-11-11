Schumer Under Fire: Leadership Crisis Amid Longest U.S. Shutdown

Senate Democrats are embroiled in internal strife following a weekend deal to end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. The agreement has sparked vocal criticism from the party's liberal base, who are dissatisfied with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's leadership for the second time this year.

While Schumer maintained his stance by voting against the deal, eight members of his caucus voted to advance it, citing concerns over the Trump administration's potential undermining of key programs. This caused a rift that attracted criticism towards Schumer's leadership, especially from progressive voices within the party.

Senator Jeff Merkley and others attempted to redirect the frustration towards President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Meanwhile, the push for new leadership within the party gains momentum, particularly following electoral victories in Virginia and New Jersey, and continuing debates over healthcare subsidies.