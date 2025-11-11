Left Menu

Pioneering Drone Surveillance Marks Jubilee Hills By-Election

In a groundbreaking move, the Jubilee Hills by-election saw the implementation of drone technology for surveillance, providing real-time monitoring solutions. Early voters included filmmaker SS Rajamouli and BRS's Maganti Sunita, setting the mood for a triangular contest among Congress, BJP, and BRS to claim 58 candidates' fortunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:14 IST
Pioneering Drone Surveillance Marks Jubilee Hills By-Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday with a notable voter turnout of 9.2 percent between 7 am and 9 am, according to officials.

Film director SS Rajamouli and BRS candidate Maganti Sunita were among the early voters, casting their ballots in Shaikpet and Srinagar Colony, respectively. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted in the same area.

The election, monitored by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan, saw drones used for the first time in India for centralized aerial surveillance. Web-casting at polling stations further enhanced real-time monitoring. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible, with a tight race among Congress, BJP, and BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

Dhami Urges Voters in Key Bihar Phase, Highlights Democratic Participation

 India
2
Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea corridor in letter to Hamas, reports AP.

Yemen's Houthi rebels signal that they've stopped attacks on Israel and ship...

 Global
3
Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

Tragic Delhi Blast: Leaders React with Condolences

 India
4
Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

Ben Stokes in 'Beast Mode' as England Gears Up for Ashes Opener

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025