Pioneering Drone Surveillance Marks Jubilee Hills By-Election
In a groundbreaking move, the Jubilee Hills by-election saw the implementation of drone technology for surveillance, providing real-time monitoring solutions. Early voters included filmmaker SS Rajamouli and BRS's Maganti Sunita, setting the mood for a triangular contest among Congress, BJP, and BRS to claim 58 candidates' fortunes.
The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday with a notable voter turnout of 9.2 percent between 7 am and 9 am, according to officials.
Film director SS Rajamouli and BRS candidate Maganti Sunita were among the early voters, casting their ballots in Shaikpet and Srinagar Colony, respectively. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted in the same area.
The election, monitored by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan, saw drones used for the first time in India for centralized aerial surveillance. Web-casting at polling stations further enhanced real-time monitoring. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible, with a tight race among Congress, BJP, and BRS.
