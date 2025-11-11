Pioneering Drone Surveillance Marks Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday with a notable voter turnout of 9.2 percent between 7 am and 9 am, according to officials.

Film director SS Rajamouli and BRS candidate Maganti Sunita were among the early voters, casting their ballots in Shaikpet and Srinagar Colony, respectively. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted in the same area.

The election, monitored by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R V Karnan, saw drones used for the first time in India for centralized aerial surveillance. Web-casting at polling stations further enhanced real-time monitoring. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible, with a tight race among Congress, BJP, and BRS.

(With inputs from agencies.)