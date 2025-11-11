Left Menu

Political Firestorm Erupts After Delhi Blast Claims Eight Lives

A deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort has intensified political tensions, as Congress holds the BJP accountable for national security lapses. Congress leader Nana Patole criticized Prime Minister Modi for an 'unsafe' capital. The investigation into the explosion links the incident to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. VVPAT machine irregularities were also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:16 IST
Political Firestorm Erupts After Delhi Blast Claims Eight Lives
Congress leader Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed at least eight lives, heated political discourse has ensued. Senior Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the central government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to ensure the safety of the national capital.

Patole asserted that if Delhi remains unsafe, accountability must be demanded from the current administration, adding that the Congress party has consistently opposed any threats to national security. Meanwhile, irregularities in the electoral process in Bihar's assembly polls have been pointed out, with VVPAT machines allegedly found on roads.

The BJP is accused of attempting to influence election outcomes amidst fears of losing. As investigations into the blast continue, initial findings suggest a link to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. An extensive search operation by Delhi Police has been launched, resulting in multiple detentions.

