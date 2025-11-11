Political Firestorm Erupts After Delhi Blast Claims Eight Lives

In the aftermath of a devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed at least eight lives, heated political discourse has ensued. Senior Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the central government, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to ensure the safety of the national capital.

Patole asserted that if Delhi remains unsafe, accountability must be demanded from the current administration, adding that the Congress party has consistently opposed any threats to national security. Meanwhile, irregularities in the electoral process in Bihar's assembly polls have been pointed out, with VVPAT machines allegedly found on roads.

The BJP is accused of attempting to influence election outcomes amidst fears of losing. As investigations into the blast continue, initial findings suggest a link to Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. An extensive search operation by Delhi Police has been launched, resulting in multiple detentions.