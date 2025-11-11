Political Tensions Rise as Blast Occurs Near Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of Elections

A high-intensity explosion erupted near Delhi's Red Fort metro station, killing at least 12 individuals and setting various vehicles ablaze. The blast has sparked political outrage as it occurred a day before Bihar's elections.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Maji publicly criticized the BJP-led central government, questioning how such a severe security lapse could transpire 'right under its nose' and suggested a possible conspiracy behind the incident.

In response to Maji's allegations, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Sinha condemned linking the explosion to election narratives, urging political parties to refrain from commentary. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited affected individuals in the hospital. The NIA and NSG have initiated a probe into the incident.