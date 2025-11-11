Iraq's Pivotal Election: Voter Turnout and Security Concerns
Iraqis voted in a parliamentary election under tight security, with a major political bloc boycotting. Turnout was low compared to prior elections due to only 21.4 million voters obtaining cards. The election follows regional conflicts and U.S. pressure on Iran-linked groups, while facing potential legal challenges.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqis went to the polls Tuesday for a parliamentary election characterized by stringent security measures and a boycott from a major political bloc. Notably, 8,703 polling stations were operational for the event.
Initial turnout was low as only 21.4 million out of 32 million potential voters had secured their cards, marking a decline from the previous election's engagement. This election unfolds amid significant regional developments, including wars involving Gaza, Lebanon, and a standoff involving Iran and Israel.
U.S. pressure on Iraqi authorities to limit Iran-aligned factions' influence is evident, with the notable absence of the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr. Legal challenges could also arise, as the Supreme Judicial Council questioned the election's constitutionality.