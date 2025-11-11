Left Menu

High Stakes at Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Jubilee Hills assembly by-election is witnessing fervent campaigning, reminiscent of general elections, with a voter turnout of 31.94% by 1 PM. The election is pivotal for the ruling Congress aiming to strengthen its hold, while the BRS and BJP seek to assert their prominence.

Updated: 11-11-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:54 IST
High Stakes at Jubilee Hills By-Election
The Jubilee Hills assembly by-election is unfolding with intensity often reserved for general elections, as evidenced by the 31.94% voter turnout recorded by 1 PM. This pivotal election sees the ruling Congress focused on bolstering its grip on power.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is determined to retain its seat and regain momentum, while the BJP is positioning itself as a formidable alternative to both parties. The polling began at 7 AM and is set to conclude at 6 PM, proceeding smoothly under heavy security presence.

Despite the peaceful progression, election officials reported a breach of protocol involving non-local MLAs and MLCs, resulting in a police case. Voter enthusiasm remains high, with ample provisions for seniors and Divyangjans to vote with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

