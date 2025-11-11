U.S.-Switzerland Tariff Talks Boost Swiss Watchmaker Stocks
Shares of Richemont and Swatch Group surged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced efforts to negotiate reduced tariffs on Swiss exports. Trump's statement, aimed at addressing a burdensome 39% tariff, temporarily reversed previous declines in these companies' stock values following the August imposition of import duties.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Richemont and Swatch Group shares saw a notable increase on Tuesday, thanks to a diplomatic initiative aimed at tariff reduction. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing discussions with Switzerland to address the significant 39% tariff impacting Swiss exports.
In anticipation of a favorable outcome, Swatch shares jumped 4.2% in early trading, while Richemont's increased by 2%. Both companies previously experienced declines due to the implementation of these tariffs in August, which Trump initially introduced.
Highlighting potential future relief, Trump stated on Monday that no specific figures had been set yet. However, he expressed optimism about achieving a deal that could mitigate the financial burden for Swiss businesses in the U.S. market.
(With inputs from agencies.)