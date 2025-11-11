Left Menu

U.S.-Switzerland Tariff Talks Boost Swiss Watchmaker Stocks

Shares of Richemont and Swatch Group surged after U.S. President Donald Trump announced efforts to negotiate reduced tariffs on Swiss exports. Trump's statement, aimed at addressing a burdensome 39% tariff, temporarily reversed previous declines in these companies' stock values following the August imposition of import duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:00 IST
U.S.-Switzerland Tariff Talks Boost Swiss Watchmaker Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Richemont and Swatch Group shares saw a notable increase on Tuesday, thanks to a diplomatic initiative aimed at tariff reduction. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing discussions with Switzerland to address the significant 39% tariff impacting Swiss exports.

In anticipation of a favorable outcome, Swatch shares jumped 4.2% in early trading, while Richemont's increased by 2%. Both companies previously experienced declines due to the implementation of these tariffs in August, which Trump initially introduced.

Highlighting potential future relief, Trump stated on Monday that no specific figures had been set yet. However, he expressed optimism about achieving a deal that could mitigate the financial burden for Swiss businesses in the U.S. market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

 India
2
Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.

Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wak...

 India
3
Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

 India
4
Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025