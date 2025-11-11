U.S.-Switzerland Tariff Talks Boost Swiss Watchmaker Stocks

Richemont and Swatch Group shares saw a notable increase on Tuesday, thanks to a diplomatic initiative aimed at tariff reduction. U.S. President Donald Trump revealed ongoing discussions with Switzerland to address the significant 39% tariff impacting Swiss exports.

In anticipation of a favorable outcome, Swatch shares jumped 4.2% in early trading, while Richemont's increased by 2%. Both companies previously experienced declines due to the implementation of these tariffs in August, which Trump initially introduced.

Highlighting potential future relief, Trump stated on Monday that no specific figures had been set yet. However, he expressed optimism about achieving a deal that could mitigate the financial burden for Swiss businesses in the U.S. market.

