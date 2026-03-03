Left Menu

Drone Strike Shocks U.S. Embassy in Riyadh

Two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, causing a small fire and material damage. This attack follows recent Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf states. While a blast and flames were observed, no injuries were reported. The embassy urged U.S. citizens to shelter in place.

Updated: 03-03-2026 06:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States embassy in Riyadh was targeted by two drones, causing a limited fire and some material damage, according to the kingdom's defense ministry. This drone attack comes on the heels of ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes against Gulf nations hosting U.S. bases.

An unconfirmed report describes a loud explosion and visible flames at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the situation. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported as the building was reportedly empty at the time.

As black smoke filled the sky above Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, the embassy issued a 'shelter in place' advisory to U.S. citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. Meanwhile, both embassy spokespersons and the Saudi government have yet to comment on the incident.

