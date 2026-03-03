Drone Strike Shocks U.S. Embassy in Riyadh
Two drones struck the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, causing a small fire and material damage. This attack follows recent Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf states. While a blast and flames were observed, no injuries were reported. The embassy urged U.S. citizens to shelter in place.
The United States embassy in Riyadh was targeted by two drones, causing a limited fire and some material damage, according to the kingdom's defense ministry. This drone attack comes on the heels of ongoing Iranian missile and drone strikes against Gulf nations hosting U.S. bases.
An unconfirmed report describes a loud explosion and visible flames at the U.S. embassy in Riyadh early Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the situation. Despite the chaos, no injuries were reported as the building was reportedly empty at the time.
As black smoke filled the sky above Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, the embassy issued a 'shelter in place' advisory to U.S. citizens in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dhahran. Meanwhile, both embassy spokespersons and the Saudi government have yet to comment on the incident.
