High-Stakes By-Election in Nuapada Unfolds Amid Tense Political Climate

The Nuapada by-election in Odisha is drawing significant attention, with over half of the voters casting their ballots by 1 PM. While the election won't alter state government power, it is a crucial test for BJP, BJD, and Congress. The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:42 IST
The by-election for the Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha witnessed more than half of the electorate casting their voting rights by 1 PM, according to officials.

Although the result will not change the state's governmental structure, it is critical for the BJP, BJD, and Congress. This election marks the first major political face-off since the BJP took office last year.

The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The ruling BJD fields Snehangini Chhuria, while BJP nominates Rajendra's son, Jay Dholakia. The Congress hopes to break its long-standing power drought in Odisha with veteran Ghasiram Majhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

