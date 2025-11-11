High-Stakes By-Election in Nuapada Unfolds Amid Tense Political Climate

The by-election for the Nuapada assembly seat in Odisha witnessed more than half of the electorate casting their voting rights by 1 PM, according to officials.

Although the result will not change the state's governmental structure, it is critical for the BJP, BJD, and Congress. This election marks the first major political face-off since the BJP took office last year.

The bypoll follows the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. The ruling BJD fields Snehangini Chhuria, while BJP nominates Rajendra's son, Jay Dholakia. The Congress hopes to break its long-standing power drought in Odisha with veteran Ghasiram Majhi.

