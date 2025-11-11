Congress Criticizes BJP Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct in Bihar
In the midst of Bihar's second phase of elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized BJP, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of neglecting national security. Khera alleged voter fraud, questioning the silence of the Election Commission amid VVPAT slip issues and power disruptions in polling areas.
As Bihar undergoes its second phase of elections, Congress leader Pawan Khera has launched a scathing critique against the BJP, labeling the polls as a battle between substantive issues and empty promises. Khera accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of prioritizing political maneuvers over national security, referencing recent security lapses in Delhi and Faridabad.
In an interview with ANI, Khera expressed concerns over what he perceives as negligence from the Election Commission in addressing allegations of voter fraud, specifically the discovery of VVPAT slips scattered on roads and unexplained power cuts in crucial polling areas. The Congress leader remarked on the unusual silence of election authorities, urging them to act as impartial arbiters.
The Election Commission reported a 47.62% voter turnout by 1 PM, with Kishanganj achieving the highest participation at 51.86%. However, tensions soared as a clash erupted in Araria between Congress and BJP supporters, highlighting the fraught electoral atmosphere. The outcome of these contentious polls is eagerly awaited on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
