BBC Boss's Departure: Pride Amid Crisis
Tim Davie, the outgoing head of the BBC, expressed pride in the broadcaster's journalism amidst a crisis sparked by accusations of bias and legal threats from Donald Trump. Davie and head of news resigned, raising questions about BBC's future. Trump criticized BBC's editing of his 2021 speech.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tim Davie, the outgoing chief of the BBC, expressed immense pride in the organization's journalism, just days after resigning amid bias accusations and legal threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Davie, who stepped down as director general, attempted to reassure the future of the broadcaster, stating, 'The BBC is going to be thriving, and I support everyone on the team.'
This crisis follows Trump's threat of legal action over the BBC's editing of his 2021 speech, leading to significant scrutiny and resignations within the corporation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BBC
- Tim Davie
- resignation
- crisis
- Donald Trump
- bias
- legal action
- journalism
- errors
- public broadcasting
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens BBC with Legal Action Over Capitol Riot Speech Edit
BBC Leadership Exodus Amid Editorial Bias Scandal
Trump Threatens BBC Over Documentary Edit: Legal Action Looms
BBC Turmoil: Leadership Shake-Up Amid Bias Controversy
Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations