BBC Boss's Departure: Pride Amid Crisis

Tim Davie, the outgoing head of the BBC, expressed pride in the broadcaster's journalism amidst a crisis sparked by accusations of bias and legal threats from Donald Trump. Davie and head of news resigned, raising questions about BBC's future. Trump criticized BBC's editing of his 2021 speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tim Davie, the outgoing chief of the BBC, expressed immense pride in the organization's journalism, just days after resigning amid bias accusations and legal threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Davie, who stepped down as director general, attempted to reassure the future of the broadcaster, stating, 'The BBC is going to be thriving, and I support everyone on the team.'

This crisis follows Trump's threat of legal action over the BBC's editing of his 2021 speech, leading to significant scrutiny and resignations within the corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

