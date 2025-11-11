Democratic Rights in Jeopardy: Tamil Nadu's DMK Leads Major Protests

In a fervent demonstration of democratic fervor, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance held widespread protests throughout Tamil Nadu. The demonstrations called on the Election Commission to halt the controversial SIR initiative. Chief Minister MK Stalin declared it a tremendous responsibility to thwart the exercise threatening voting rights.

Senior political figures, including T R Baalu and Thol Thirumavalavan, were at the forefront of rallies. The massive gatherings witnessed slogans questioning the Election Commission's impartiality and demanded a cessation of efforts that could disenfranchise voters. The protesters spanned several cities, marking a significant civil movement.

Despite these protests, the Supreme Court intervened, challenging the SIR initiative's rationale. In response, petitions from the DMK and other parties pressed for the exercise's suspension. They argued for a comprehensive, systematic approach, emphasizing transparency and fidelity to democratic principles.