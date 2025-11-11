Democratic Rights in Jeopardy: Tamil Nadu's DMK Leads Major Protests
DMK-led protests erupted across Tamil Nadu against the SIR initiative, claiming it infringes on voting rights. Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the importance of upholding democratic rights. Senior leaders voiced concerns over the Election Commission's actions, linking them to BJP influence, and called for a revised, scientific approach.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent demonstration of democratic fervor, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance held widespread protests throughout Tamil Nadu. The demonstrations called on the Election Commission to halt the controversial SIR initiative. Chief Minister MK Stalin declared it a tremendous responsibility to thwart the exercise threatening voting rights.
Senior political figures, including T R Baalu and Thol Thirumavalavan, were at the forefront of rallies. The massive gatherings witnessed slogans questioning the Election Commission's impartiality and demanded a cessation of efforts that could disenfranchise voters. The protesters spanned several cities, marking a significant civil movement.
Despite these protests, the Supreme Court intervened, challenging the SIR initiative's rationale. In response, petitions from the DMK and other parties pressed for the exercise's suspension. They argued for a comprehensive, systematic approach, emphasizing transparency and fidelity to democratic principles.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu
- DMK
- SIR
- Election Commission
- MK Stalin
- voting rights
- protests
- democracy
- BJP
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Education Protests: 28-Month Salary Freeze Sparks Outcry
Ex-Minister Defends Security Response in Bangladesh Protests
Oppn vows nationwide protests as Pakistan moves to pass 27th Constitutional Amendment
Haryana Cong decides to take 'vote theft' issue to masses, hold statewide protests
Controversial Honor: Suharto Named National Hero Amidst Protests