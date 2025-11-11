Tim Davie Stands Firm on BBC's Journalistic Integrity
Tim Davie, the outgoing boss of the BBC, acknowledges past mistakes by the broadcaster but emphasizes the need to uphold its journalistic integrity. In his first interview since resigning, Davie expresses pride in the BBC's local and global efforts, highlighting its invaluable contribution to journalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In his first public statement since stepping down, Tim Davie, the departing head of the BBC, acknowledged that the broadcaster has made some notable errors.
Speaking to BBC News, Davie insisted, "We have made some mistakes that have cost us." Despite these setbacks, he emphasized the importance of staunchly advocating for the organization's journalistic standards.
Davie expressed immense pride in the BBC's work, particularly noting the significant contributions of its teams both locally and globally. He described their efforts as 'utterly precious' in the sphere of journalism.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amid Calls of Incompetence
BBC Leadership Shaken: Resignations and Scandals Unravel
Top Financial Headlines: Tax Shifts, Wind Farm Retreats, and Resignations
US News Update: Aviation Safety, Hormone Therapy Revisions, and Government Shutdown Developments
Reuters US Domestic News Summary