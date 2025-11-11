Left Menu

Tim Davie Stands Firm on BBC's Journalistic Integrity

Tim Davie, the outgoing boss of the BBC, acknowledges past mistakes by the broadcaster but emphasizes the need to uphold its journalistic integrity. In his first interview since resigning, Davie expresses pride in the BBC's local and global efforts, highlighting its invaluable contribution to journalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:29 IST
Tim Davie Stands Firm on BBC's Journalistic Integrity
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In his first public statement since stepping down, Tim Davie, the departing head of the BBC, acknowledged that the broadcaster has made some notable errors.

Speaking to BBC News, Davie insisted, "We have made some mistakes that have cost us." Despite these setbacks, he emphasized the importance of staunchly advocating for the organization's journalistic standards.

Davie expressed immense pride in the BBC's work, particularly noting the significant contributions of its teams both locally and globally. He described their efforts as 'utterly precious' in the sphere of journalism.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025