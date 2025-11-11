Tim Davie Stands Firm on BBC's Journalistic Integrity

In his first public statement since stepping down, Tim Davie, the departing head of the BBC, acknowledged that the broadcaster has made some notable errors.

Speaking to BBC News, Davie insisted, "We have made some mistakes that have cost us." Despite these setbacks, he emphasized the importance of staunchly advocating for the organization's journalistic standards.

Davie expressed immense pride in the BBC's work, particularly noting the significant contributions of its teams both locally and globally. He described their efforts as 'utterly precious' in the sphere of journalism.