Nuapada By-Election: Political Prestige Contest in Odisha

In the Nuapada assembly by-election, over 75% of the 2.53 lakh voters cast their ballots by 5 pm, marking a significant political event in Odisha. Although the bypoll's result won't change the state government's stability, it serves as a crucial test for ruling and opposition parties, including BJP, BJD, and Congress.

The election has been taken as a prestige issue by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and a measure of BJD leader Naveen Patnaik's political influence. Voting concluded peacefully across 311 booths, with particular attention given to sensitive areas due to Maoist concerns, ensuring safety through the use of IAF helicopters for transporting polling parties and EVMs.

The bypoll was required after the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, leading to new candidates being fielded by major parties. Despite a minor disruption at one polling station due to an EVM glitch, the overall voting process was smooth. Complaints of code violations by BJP were raised, while two election officials faced suspension over voting secrecy breaches.