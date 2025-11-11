Left Menu

Nagrota By-Election: A Battle for Continuity and Change

The Nagrota Assembly by-election concluded with a 74.63% voter turnout. BJP's Devyani Rana hopes to retain her father's legacy, contesting against NC's Shamim Begum and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh. With no Congress candidate, the bypoll is a significant contest among local parties seeking to influence voter sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tight security, the Nagrota Assembly by-election saw a 74.63% voter turnout by 5 PM, according to the Election Commission. The poll was necessitated following the demise of former MLA Devender Singh Rana.

BJP's Devyani Rana, daughter of the late MLA, aims to capture the sympathy and goodwill of her father's supporters. She faced competition from NC's Shamim Begum and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh.

Over 97,000 voters were eligible to cast ballots across 154 polling stations. The Congress abstained from fielding a candidate, making it a contest primarily between local forces striving for voter allegiance.

