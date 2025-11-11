Left Menu

Lithuania Stands Firm Against Belarus in Border Negotiations

Lithuania's foreign minister firmly rejects negotiations with Belarus on reopening closed border crossings, despite calls for talks by President Lukashenko. The closure is due to disruptions from contraband-carrying balloons. Lithuania maintains its stance, with backing from the USA, amidst the evolving geopolitical tensions.

Lithuania's foreign minister has decisively refused to engage in dialogue with Belarus regarding the reopening of the border, defying President Alexander Lukashenko's directive for negotiations. This firm stance shines amid increasing geopolitical tensions as Lithuania attributes the closure to contraband smuggling facilitated by balloons.

Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys relayed his unwavering position from Washington, highlighting U.S. support in Lithuania's decision. With notable discussions held with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy John Coale, Lithuania emphasizes its collaborative engagement against Lukashenko's attempts to dictate terms.

Amidst calls for reopening, President Lukashenko has termed the border closure a 'crazy scam', accusing the West of waging a hybrid war. Yet, Lithuania insists the border will remain shut until Belarus curbs the balloon incidents and facilitates the return of Lithuanian trucks stranded across the border.

