Congress Revamps Uttarakhand Leadership: New Appointments Announced

The Congress has appointed Ganesh Godiyal as the new president of its Uttarakhand unit, replacing Karan Mahara. Mahara becomes a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee. Key roles were assigned to Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat for campaign and election management committees, respectively.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:58 IST
In a significant reshuffle, the Congress has named Ganesh Godiyal as the new president of its Uttarakhand unit, effective immediately, replacing Karan Mahara. The shift is part of the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan initiative aimed at fortifying the party's organizational structure.

Alongside Godiyal's appointment, Mahara has been assigned as a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee, acknowledging his contributions as the outgoing state unit chief. This move aligns with Congress's strategic plans for the region.

The announcement, made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also includes the appointment of Pritam Singh as the chairperson of the campaign committee, and Harak Singh Rawat as the chairman of the election management committee for the Uttarakhand unit. District Congress Committee presidents have also been appointed following comprehensive district reviews and senior leader consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

