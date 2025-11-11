Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Global Unity in Peace and Development

During Tuesday's Inter-parliamentary Speakers' Conference, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged global unity in fostering peace, sustainable development, and collective security.

'Pakistan has long championed dialogue and diplomacy as pathways to peace,' said Sharif, asserting that peace and security are foundational to sustainable progress, both nationally and regionally.

He stressed the persistent peace threats, especially from militant factions affecting Afghanistan and its neighbors, and highlighted the need for controlling these entities to achieve enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)