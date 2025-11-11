Left Menu

Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Global Unity in Peace and Development

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, emphasized the necessity of global unity for peace and development at the Inter-parliamentary Speakers' Conference. Highlighting Pakistan's dedication to diplomatic solutions, he also stressed the challenges faced due to militant activities and urged Afghanistan to control terrorist groups for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

During Tuesday's Inter-parliamentary Speakers' Conference, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged global unity in fostering peace, sustainable development, and collective security.

'Pakistan has long championed dialogue and diplomacy as pathways to peace,' said Sharif, asserting that peace and security are foundational to sustainable progress, both nationally and regionally.

He stressed the persistent peace threats, especially from militant factions affecting Afghanistan and its neighbors, and highlighted the need for controlling these entities to achieve enduring peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

