Syria Joins Global Coalition Against ISIS Amid Historic White House Visit

Syria has joined the global coalition aimed at combating the Islamic State, announced during President Ahmad al-Sharaa's historic visit to Washington. However, Syria remains outside the US-led military campaign, known as Operation Inherent Resolve, that targets ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The surprise diplomatic breakthrough came after Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met with US President Donald Trump. While Syria aligns itself with 89 other countries against ISIS, an official agreement remains unsigned. Al-Sharaa also pushed for a permanent repeal of US sanctions enacted due to past human rights abuses.

Further, the visit touched upon sensitive discussions between Israel and Syria regarding ongoing security negotiations in the region. Despite informal US-Syrian cooperation on anti-IS operations, Syria is not included in traditional US military efforts against the extremist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)