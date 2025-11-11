High Stakes in Nagrota: Rivals Vie for Crucial Assembly Seat
The bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota assembly constituency witnessed more than 75% voter turnout. The election was necessitated by the late BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana's demise. His daughter, Devyani Rana, aims to capitalize on her father’s legacy, facing contenders from NC and JKNPP in this triangular contest.
A substantial voter turnout exceeding 75% was recorded in the Nagrota assembly bypoll in Jammu and Kashmir, conducted under stringent security measures on Tuesday.
This election came after the previous assembly polls in 2024 witnessed a turnout of 77.66%. According to the Election Commission, the polling process concluded without incident, open from 7 am to 6 pm across 150 stations in Jammu's constituency.
The bypoll followed the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana last October. His daughter, Devyani Rana, visited polling stations, confident of victory. The three-way contest features her, NC's Shamim Begum, and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh.
